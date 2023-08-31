Washington State travels to Colorado State in what may be a prelude to a conference rivalry someday

Washington State travels to Colorado State in what very well could be a prelude to a conference rivalry. That's if Mountain West and the remaining Pac-12 teams decide to one day align. The Cougars were one of the teams left scrambling after the mass exodus of teams from the Pac-12 to other conferences. Washington State beat Colorado State 38-7 last season at home. The Cougars are 5-1 since 2000 when playing on football fields over 5,000 feet in elevation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 31, 11am