Washington gives Pac-12 chance to be conference of champions in football 1 more time before leaving

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The curtain will close on the Pac-12’s final season as a Power Five football conference on the biggest stage in the sport. Washington, one of 10 schools leaving the conference this coming summer, beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in College Football Playoff national title game against No. 1 Michigan on Monday. Lack of playoff success, or even participation, was one of several issues that brought upon the Pac-12’s demise. The second-ranked Huskies snapped six-year CFP drought for the Pac-12, winning the conference in its most entertaining and competitive season in years.

