Ward leads Washington State to 56-14 romp over Colorado; Sanders exits with injury

Young Kwak/AP
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks toward the locker room during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 14:35:59-05

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 288 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, Brennan Jackson had two scoop-and-score touchdowns and Washington State beat Colorado 56-14 to snap a six-game losing streak and end the Buffaloes’ hopes of a bowl game in the first year under Deion Sanders.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the game in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap.

Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) and “Coach Prime” were the darlings of college football after a 3-0 start, but the team has lost seven of eight since.

Washington State (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) kept its hopes for a bowl game alive with the victory, but the Cougars will need to find a way to topple rival Washington next week in the Apple Cup.

