Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Tyler Loop connects on 24-yard field as time expires, No. 23 Arizona rallies past Colorado 34-31

Arizona Colorado Football
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, center, runs for a touchdown as Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado, left, and cornerback Ephesians Prysock defend in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Colorado Football
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 12:04:47-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Loop connected on a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining, and No. 23 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 34-31 at sold-out Folsom Field.

Jonah Coleman rushed for 179 yards as the Wildcats won their four straight game. Arizona trailed 24-17 at the break, and didn’t take its first lead until Loop’s field goal.

The Wildcats are 13-74 when trailing at halftime in the Pac-12 era.

Shedeur Sanders ran for a score and threw for two more as the Buffaloes lost for the sixth time in seven games since a 3-0 start.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018