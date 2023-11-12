Tyler Loop connects on 24-yard field as time expires, No. 23 Arizona rallies past Colorado 34-31

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Loop connected on a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining, and No. 23 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 34-31 at sold-out Folsom Field.

Jonah Coleman rushed for 179 yards as the Wildcats won their four straight game. Arizona trailed 24-17 at the break, and didn’t take its first lead until Loop’s field goal.

The Wildcats are 13-74 when trailing at halftime in the Pac-12 era.

Shedeur Sanders ran for a score and threw for two more as the Buffaloes lost for the sixth time in seven games since a 3-0 start.