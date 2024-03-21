Tristan da Silva scores 20 points as Colorado outlasts Boise State 60-53 to cap the First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and Colorado won its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, wrapping up the First Four with a sloppy 60-53 win over Boise State.

A layup by Eddie Lampkin Jr. and a pair of foul shots from J'Vonne Hadley capped an 11-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 56-49 lead with 24 seconds left in what had been a back-and-forth game. Boise State had to start fouling and Colorado didn't miss from the line.

The Buffaloes advance as a 10th seed to face seventh-seeded Florida in Indianapolis on Friday.