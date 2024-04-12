Watch Now
Tristan Broz scores overtime winner as Denver beats Boston University in opening game of Frozen Four

Abbie Parr/AP
Denver players celebrate after an overtime win against Boston University in a semifinal game at the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Thursday, April 11, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 20:55:45-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tristan Broz scored his second overtime goal of the NCAA Tournament and No. 3 seed Denver beat No. 2 Boston University 2-1 to advance to the national championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2022.

Denver (31-9-3), playing in its 19th Frozen Four, seeks its 10th national title in program history on Saturday — which would break a tie with Michigan for the most in college hockey history.

Denver has just two losses since the start of February, going 14-2-1 in the last 17 games.

Broz scored from the top of the right circle at 11:09 of overtime by leading a 3-on-2 and sending a wrist shot through the pads of Caron. It was the 40th point of the season for Broz.

