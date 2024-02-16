Transfer Maddie Nolan and her long-range jumper smoothly settle in, help No. 8 Colorado to 20-4 mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan and her outside jumper have been a big boost for No. 8 Colorado.

She wound up with the Buffaloes after wanting a change in scenery following four years at Michigan. What she saw in the Buffaloes was a squad that played with an underdog's determination and grit.

It hasn't taken Nolan long to settle in and help elevate the Buffaloes to rare heights as big crowds routinely show up at CU Events Center.

At 20-4, Colorado is off to its best start since going 22-2 in 1994-95. The team is chasing after the program's first Final Four appearance.

Nolan is second on the team in 3-pointers.