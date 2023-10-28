Colorado vs UCLA game on Denver7 tonight

DENVER — The CU Buffs will take on No. 23 ranked UCLA tonight on Denver7. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

The game comes after Colorado's 46-43 collapse against Stanford on Oct. 13, the largest blown lead in Colorado history, and a bye week to recover. Colorado needs two wins to become bowl eligible.

Despite the devastating loss, Coach Prime has quickly transformed Boulder from a gridiron wasteland into the epicenter of college football thanks to his star power, heavy use of the transfer portal and millions of dollars pouring into university coffers and players' pockets with a name, image and likeness bonanza.

Among the stars Sanders brought with him from Jackson State were sons Shedeur and Shilo, along with Hunter. He was a five-star recruit who was considered the top talent in the nation when he shunned Florida State to play for Sanders, first in Mississippi for an HBCU program and now in Boulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report