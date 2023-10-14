Watch Now
Stanford rallies from 29-point deficit, beats Colorado 46-43 in 2nd overtime on Karty field goal

David Zalubowski/AP
Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman, left, intercepts a pass intended for Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter in the end zone in overtime of an NCAA college football game early Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 13:35:18-04

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation, Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday.

It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history.

Safety Alaka’i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

