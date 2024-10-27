Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to become bowl eligible

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes to Travis Hunter and ran for a score to help Colorado become bowl-eligible with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati.

Sanders put on quite an efficient aerial show, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards. He completed his first 15 passes.

It's the most to start a game in program history.

Hunter had nine catches for 153 yards, including a 34-yard TD grab with three seconds left before halftime.

On defense, the two-way star and Heisman hopeful broke up four passes.

Brendan Sorsby finished with 180 yards passing and two TD passes for the Bearcats.