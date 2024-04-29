Shedeur Sanders shines, new transfers step up in Colorado's spring game on rainy and cool day

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The rain and the cold couldn’t dampen the demeanor of Deion Sanders. The cowboy hat-wearing coach of the Colorado Buffaloes was in a feel-good after the spring game Saturday at Folsom Field. Before the game, he awarded a scholarship to a hard-working running back. Before kickoff, he pledged a bowl game to a 99-year-old super-fan in the stands. And before the rain subsided, he watched some new transfer-portal additions step up and saw a receiver-cornerback-turned-tailback shine. On top of it all, his QB son, Shedeur, looked sharp in front of a respectable crowd given the weather.

