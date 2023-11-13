Shedeur Sanders closing in on Colorado single-season records through pain of all the sacks and hits

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is closing in on numerous program records despite enduring the pain of being sacked 48 times. Sanders has thrown for 3,144 yards to close in on the single-season record of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau. Sanders also has 26 touchdown passes to move closer to breaking Liufau’s mark of 28 for a season. The durable Sanders has seen the Buffaloes drop six of seven since a 3-0 start. They need to win two road games to become bowl eligible. They travel to Washington State on Friday, and go to No. 16 Utah in the final game of the regular season.

