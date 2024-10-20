Shedeur Sanders accounts for 3 touchdowns, Colorado shuts down Arizona 34-7

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 250 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and Colorado’s defense shut down Arizona in a 34-7 win.

The Buffaloes scored two early touchdowns and swarmed the Wildcats all afternoon to bounce back from last week’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State.

Sanders threw for two touchdowns with two interceptions on 23-of-33 passing and ran for another score. Colorado converted 8 of 11 third downs while building a 21-point halftime lead and its defense held the Wildcats to 245 total yards.

Arizona gave up seven sacks after allowing six combined the first six games.