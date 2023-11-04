Several items stolen from CU Buffs locker room at Rose Bowl returned

Several items stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes locker room during a football game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl have been returned to players, according to city officials in Pasadena, California.

At least five players had their jewelry or other valuables stolen during the Oct. 28 match-up against the Bruins, which Colorado lost 28-16.

In a statement Friday night, Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said police have identified additional “items of interest” in the theft and are pursuing them. Police executed search warrants in the case, and the suspects are juveniles, she said. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was classified as a “grand theft,” meaning the stolen items were worth more than $950. Earlier reports indicate that gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars were stolen from the locker room.

The thefts have garnered national attention, with CU Buffs football coach Deion Sanders calling on Rose Bowl officials to reimburse players for the stolen items.

Continue reading on The Denver Post