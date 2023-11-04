Watch Now
Several items stolen from CU Buffs locker room at Rose Bowl returned

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 12:51:23-04

Several items stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes locker room during a football game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl have been returned to players, according to city officials in Pasadena, California.

At least five players had their jewelry or other valuables stolen during the Oct. 28 match-up against the Bruins, which Colorado lost 28-16.

In a statement Friday night, Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said police have identified additional “items of interest” in the theft and are pursuing them. Police executed search warrants in the case, and the suspects are juveniles, she said. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was classified as a “grand theft,” meaning the stolen items were worth more than $950. Earlier reports indicate that gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars were stolen from the locker room.

The thefts have garnered national attention, with CU Buffs football coach Deion Sanders calling on Rose Bowl officials to reimburse players for the stolen items.

