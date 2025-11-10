Scotty Fox Jr., Curtis Jones lead West Virginia to 29-22 win over Colorado Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Curtis Jones Jr. said he's available to play running back whenever he's needed.

Jones normally lines up at a hybrid linebacker position, but the sophomore who played on both sides of the ball in high school has been given more practice time in the offensive backfield in recent weeks due to numerous injuries to others.

On Saturday, Jones had two short TD runs on his three carries and West Virginia held off Colorado 29-22.

“He could be a weapon,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said.

Jones was the only back who weighed more than 180 pounds available for the Mountaineers after backup Tyler Jacklish got hurt in practice on Wednesday.

“I had to shake the dust off a little bit in practice,” Jones said, adding that it doesn't matter what side of the ball he's playing on.

“I'm just trying to help my team in any situation I can.”

West Virginia (4-6, 2-6 Big 12) has won two straight for the first time this season.

Colorado (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) has lost three straight. The Buffaloes kept this one close after being outscored 105-24 in their previous two contests.

Colorado freshman Ju Ju Lewis threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Kaidon Salter. He brought the Buffaloes within 19-16 with a 23-yard scoring toss to Omarion Miller midway through the third quarter. But Colorado never held the lead.

Jones punched in a 2-yard run for a score in the second quarter, then scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:15 left in the game for a 29-19 lead.

After Alejandro Mata's third field goal brought Colorado within 29-22 with 1:16 left, West Virginia recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

West Virginia running back Diore Hubbard’s 69-yard reception in stride down the left side line set up tight end Ryan Ward’s first touchdown catch, a 3-yarder from freshman Scotty Fox Jr. for a 16-3 lead late in the second quarter. Both teams then moved quickly down the field for scores before halftime. Lewis hit Joseph Williams with an 8-yard TD strike, and Kade Hensley followed with a 41-yard field goal as time ran out to give West Virginia a 19-9 halftime lead.

But Fox threw interceptions on consecutive pass attempts in the third quarter to give Colorado a chance at a comeback.

Lewis, who has thrown passes in a backup role twice this season, was 22 of 35 for 299 yards. Miller finished with a season-high 131 receiving yards on six catches.

"It felt amazing playing football again,” Lewis said. “But of course, it hurts to lose. We have to play better.”

Special teams magic

West Virginia had its first blocked punt for a safety since 2014 when Israel Boyce got in front of punter Damon Greaves and the ball went through Colorado’s end zone in the first quarter.

The takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes won’t be going to a bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The loss dropped third-year coach Deion Sanders to 16-19 at Colorado.

West Virginia: Fox finished 17 of 28 for 202 yards. The Mountaineers sacked Lewis seven times.

Up next

Colorado has a bye next Saturday and hosts Arizona State on Nov. 22

West Virginia plays at Arizona State next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football