Schager throws for 320 yards and a TD, Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager was 30-of-43 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Shipley kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24.

On third-and-3 from the Rams 45 in the closing seconds, Schager hit Chuuky Hines for an 11-yard gain to set up Shipley’s winner.

Colorado State took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead when Justin Marshall scored on a 21-yard run and Jordan Noyes kicked to 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead with 9:27 remaining in the second quarter.

Hawaii responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Tauaefa’s first career touchdown less than 3 minutes later. Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 317 yards passing and two touchdowns for Colorado State.