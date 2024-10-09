Watch Now
Sanders reminds team not to be surprised by 4-1 start as Colorado prepares for No. 18 Kansas State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders isn't about to downplay his team's 4-1 start. Colorado's coach took time this week to remind his players of just how well they’re playing and not to be surprised by it. He's not muting the outside noise, either. Sanders hears everything, starting with some negativity early on. But the talk has since turned more favorable. Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a bye week and getting ready to face No. 18 Kansas State this weekend at Folsom Field. A three-game winning streak has Colorado in contention for a Big 12 title.

