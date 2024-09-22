Sanders connects with Wester on Hail Mary in regulation, Colorado beats Baylor 38-31 in overtime

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — LaJohntay Wester caught a 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Shedeur Sanders with no time remaining in regulation and Travis Hunter forced a fumble at the 1-yard line in overtime as Colorado rallied for an improbable 38-31 win over Baylor on a drizzly night.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado fans celebrate after the team's overtime victory over Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Micah Welch's short plunge in overtime gave the Buffaloes their first lead since the opening quarter. Hunter, the two-way standout for the Buffaloes, jarred the ball loose from Dominic Richardson at the goal line and the ball rolled out of the end zone.

The fans rushed the field as officials confirmed the call.

