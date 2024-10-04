San Jose State takes volleyball court, loses 1st game of season in wake of several cancellations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The San Jose State women’s volleyball team’s quest for perfection ended with its first loss of the season at Colorado State. The Spartans took the court on Thursday night in the wake of several cancellations by opponents for reasons that have not been specified. The Spartans got an unexpected break in their schedule when Boise State forfeited a game on Sept. 28, one of four programs that have canceled on San Jose State in the last three weeks. The other schools include Utah State and Southern Utah. Political figures from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have weighed in and suggested the forfeits centered around protecting women’s sports.

