Roddy Gayle's second-half surge leads Michigan past Texas A&M 91-79 in March Madness turnaround

DENVER (AP) — Michigan is going back to the Sweet 16 a year after a 24-loss season, using Roddy Gayle's surge to beat Texas A&M 91-79 in the NCAA Tournament.

Gayle scored 21 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to help the restocked Wolverines overcome a 10-point deficit and advance to Atlanta to face the Auburn-Creighton winner in the South Region.

Vladislav Goldin had 23 points and 12 rebounds as fifth-seeded Michigan overcame another big day for Pharrel Payne, who led Texas A&M with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

The Wolverines, who made a surprising run to the Big Ten tournament title, won for the fifth time in nine days.

