'Rocky Mountain Showdown' between CU and CSU captivates football fans

BOULDER, Colo — Colorado football fans spent much of their Sunday talking about the most exciting Rocky Mountain Showdown in recent memory.

The game, featuring in-state rivals Colorado and Colorado State, took place at Folsom Field in Boulder and was broadcast before a national primetime audience on ESPN.

“I thought it was awesome. The end was super fun to watch,” said Cami Doody, a CU freshman, who attended the game.

The CU Buffs were the heavy favorite. But for much of the game, the CSU Rams led.

That made Buffs fans like Enzo Ewari, a senior at CU who also attended the game, a little nervous.

“I think everyone was a little quieter than they'd hoped in the stands for that first half at least,” said Ewari.

But the Buffs battled back.

“That 98-yard drive at the end to tie it up was unbelievable,” said Ewari. “The crowd was electric.”

The game went to double overtime.

The Buffs hung on to win 43-35 shortly after midnight.

“I was really scared there for a second against CSU, but I knew we could do it and it was great,” said Doody.

While Buffs fans are happy with the win, they know there could be greater challenges ahead.

“We'll see with Oregon next week,” said Ewari. “I think that'll be a real test to see how we are as a team. But I mean, I think we could go far. I think everyone thinks that we could go far, and we should go far.”

Meanwhile, CSU fans said they’re proud of their team.

The Rams defied expectations, battling the Buffs until the very end.

“I’m really pleased by our competitive nature, coming here, playing all out, playing to win from the very first snap,” said CSU head coach Jay Norvell. “It was a really good football game, for sure. One of the best college games that I’ve ever been a part of.”

While many Coloradans were divided, some chose to cheer for both teams.

“My brother used to play for CSU, but I graduated from CU. So, I love both teams,” one fan named Sierra told Denver7.

Many saw the Rocky Mountain Showdown as a win for Colorado and a tradition that lived up to its name.

The CU Buffs are now 3-0 for the season and will try to keep their record undefeated as they face Oregon next Saturday. The game will be televised on Denver7.

The CSU Rams are 0-2 and will look for their first win of the season when they face Middle Tennessee on the road next Saturday.