Robinson hits eight 3s and scores career-best 28 to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74

George Frey/AP
BYU guard Trey Stewart (1) drives on Denver guard Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Dec 13, 2023
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxson Robinson made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, both career bests, to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74.

Noah Waterman finished with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cougars. Spencer Johnson added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

BYU shot 50% from the field and coasted to its seventh double-digit win of the season. The Cougars had a 15-9 edge in fast-break points and a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Jaxon Brenchley led Denver with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds. It was Brenchley's first game back in his home state since joining the Pioneers as a graduate transfer from Utah.

