Watch Now
Denver7 SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Roberts scores 20 points, Arceneaux has big 2nd half as No. 5 Houston holds off Colorado 69-59 on Saturday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Houston Colorado Basketball
Posted

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 20 points, Terrance Arceneaux added 13 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 5 Houston held off Colorado 69-59 to hand the Buffaloes their 12th straight loss. L.J. Cryer had 15 points for the Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12). He appeared to be shaken up late in the game. Houston raced out to a 9-0 lead and looked on the brink of making quick work of the Buffaloes (9-14, 0-12). But Colorado took its time on offense, drained the clock and steadily chipped away. Julian Hammond III had 22 points for Colorado.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 10, 6am

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png