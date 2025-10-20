‘Progress stalled at a critical time’: CSU AD addresses ‘hard’ decision to fire Norvell midseason

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University’s midseason decision to move on from head football coach Jay Norvell came after “progress stalled at a critical time” for the program, university Director of Athletics John Weber said Monday.

The decision came Sunday, one day after the Rams lost an ugly game to Hawaii on homecoming weekend at Canvas Stadium. The loss moved CSU to 2-5 in its encore season to an 8-5 campaign and an Arizona Bowl berth a year earlier.

CSU is set to move into the Pac-12 Conference next year after it was a founding member of the Mountain West Conference and played in it for 26 years.

“Coach Norvell built momentum for a program that deeply needed it,” Weber said. “But, ultimately, progress was challenged, and progress stalled at a very critical time for us as we ascend into the Pac-12.”

“With that in mind, I made the decision that we needed a different direction and different leadership as we move forward.”

CSU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers will assume the role of interim head coach, starting this Saturday with the Border War rivalry game against Wyoming. The Rams have a bye the following week. Weber talked about the timing Monday.

“It was an opportunity for us to get coach Summers focused on what the future of Colorado State football is headed into the rivalry game,” he said. “So, as opposed to doing this during the bye week, we actually wanted to get started a little bit earlier so that we could get as much momentum as we can as we head into a very critical bye week after, after our game against Wyoming.”

He added that the midseason change will allow for a “non-rushed” search for Norvell’s longterm replacement.

"I set the vision for Colorado State to become the most loved, most watched, most innovative athletics program in the West,” Weber said. “I look forward to the process that's about to begin here to identify the leader that is going to be able to capitalize on all the potential that exists here at Colorado State, and I'm going to ensure it happens.”

Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske went to campus Monday to hear from students about the decision to move on from Norvell. Most of them told us they were pleased with the decision.

“I was pretty happy about it because a lot of times they’ll wait until the end of the season – but being a fan of the team, I think a lot of people were kind of done with it now,” said CSU sophomore Jimmy Ponicki. “They didn't want to wait, so I was happy about it. Maybe this year will turn around. Maybe.”

“Honestly, I think in terms of the fans, I think the energy's a little bit cut for this season,” freshman Bryan Parker said. “But I think it's a bright future ahead, considering that we can now possibly get a new coach.”