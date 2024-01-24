Petraitis posts 2nd-ever triple-double in Air Force history as Falcons dismantle UNLV

Ethan Taylor scored 22 points and Rytis Petraitis recorded a triple double and Air Force entered the win column Mountain West Conference in resounding fashion beating UNLV 90-58 on Tuesday.

Petraitis scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and distributed 11 assists for the Falcons (8-10, 1-6). Petraitis triple double was the second ever in Air Force history. Taylor recorded the first in program history on Jan. 15, 2022 with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 75-68 loss at home against Nevada.

Reserve Luke Kearney scored 16 points, Beau Becker 14 and Jeffrey Mills 11 for the Falcons. Air Force finished 14 for 28 from 3-point range.

Justin Webster led UNLV with 14 points and Keylan Boone and Rob Whaley Jr. each scored 11.

Air Force built a 23-8 lead and never trailed.

The Falcons travel to Fresno State for a Saturday contest. UNLV plays at San Jose State on Saturday.

