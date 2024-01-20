Osborne, Betts lead No. 5 UCLA past third-ranked Colorado 76-68 in first women's sellout in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 22 points and Lauren Betts added 20 as fifth-ranked UCLA overcame an early nine-point deficit to beat third-ranked Colorado 76-68 in the first top-five matchup in the country this season.

The Bruins rebounded from a loss to Southern California earlier in the week that knocked them from the unbeaten ranks and dropped them from No. 2 in the country. They handed the Buffaloes their first loss at home.

Jaylyn Sherrod led four Buffs in double figures with 17 points.