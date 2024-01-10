Watch Now
O'Mar Stanley powers Boise State over No. 17 Colorado State 65-58

Steve Conner/AP
Boise State guard Roddie Anderson III (0) drives against Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 09, 2024
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O'Mar Stanley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points each to lead Boise State to a 65-58 win over No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday night.

The Broncos survived a late rally by Colorado State. After the final horn, Boise State fans stormed the court to celebrate the win over the highest-ranked opponent the Broncos have beaten at home since upending 15th-ranked Washington on Dec. 4, 1998.

Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points to lead the Colorado State, while Nique Clifford added 12 points and eight rebounds.

