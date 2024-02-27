No. 8 UCLA defeats 13th-ranked Colorado 53-45 and moves into a tie for 2nd in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice had 20 points and nine rebounds, Charisma Osborne added 14 and No. 8 UCLA defeated 13th-ranked Colorado 53-45.

The Bruins moved into a three-way tie for second in the Pac-12 with two games remaining. UCLA improved to 22-5 overall and 11-5 in the league.

UCLA blew a 12-point, first-half lead before recovering in the third. The Buffaloes fell to 20-7 and 10-6 with their fourth straight loss.

Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado with 10 points before fouling out late in the game. Both teams struggled offensively in the fourth, going nearly 10 minutes without scoring.