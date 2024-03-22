Watch Now
No. 7 Texas holds Colorado State to 11 points in first half, wins 56-44 to advance to Round 2

Mike Stewart/AP
Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) shoots against Colorado State guard Joe Palmer (20) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in that NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 21, 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Abmas and Dylan Disu each scored 12 points, and No. 7 seed Texas held Colorado State to 11 points in the first half en route to a 56-44 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns will meet the winner of second-seeded Tennessee and No. 15 St. Peter's.

Isaiah Stevens and Joel Scott had 10 points apiece for the Rams (25-11), who shot 29% from the field. Colorado State, which held Virginia to 14 first-half points in the First Four game on Tuesday, jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the wheels came off.

The Rams missed 18 of their next 19 shots and scored just three points over the final 15 1/2 minutes of the first half.

