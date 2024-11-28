No. 5 Iowa State beats Colorado 99-71 to claim fifth place at the Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and No. 5 Iowa State pulled away from Colorado 99-71 to claim fifth place at the Maui Invitational. Curtis Jones had 19 points, Keshon Gilbert scored 15 and Dishon Jackson, Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey added 10 apiece for the Cyclones. Julian Hammond III scored 20 points and Andrej Jakimovski added 18 to lead the Buffaloes, who had toppled two-time defending national champion UConn a day earlier in the tournament semifinals.

