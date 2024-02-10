No. 4 Colorado records season-high 32 assists in cruising to 90-57 win over Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 14 of her 19 points in the second quarter, Kindyll Wetta dished out seven of Colorado's season-high 32 assists and the fourth-ranked Buffaloes cruised to a 90-57 win over Oregon.

Nolan finished 6 of 11 from the floor, including a spurt just before halftime where she scored 11 straight points to help Colorado pull away.

The Buffaloes trailed for only 42 seconds and led by as many as 34 points in winning their fourth straight over the Ducks. Colorado beat Oregon 61-48 in Eugene nearly two weeks ago.

Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points to lead the Ducks.