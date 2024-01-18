No. 3 Colorado follows lead of high-energy point guard Jaylyn Sherrod to best start since 1992-93

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The third-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are off to their best start since 1992-93 behind the play of point guard Jaylyn Sherrod. She leads the Buffaloes into their game Friday night against No. 5 UCLA in the first matchup between top-five teams in program history. Sherrod averages 13.8 points and 5.6 assists, but she's far more concerned about leading the team in hustle. The fifth-year senior from Birmingham, Alabama, always tries to be the most energetic player on the floor. Sherrod was recently announced as one of the 25 players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

