No. 24 San Diego State makes season-high 11 3-pointers, cruises to 77-64 win over Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Reese Waters scored 15 points, making five of San Diego State’s season-high 11 3-pointers, and the 24th-ranked Aztecs cruised to a 77-64 win over Air Force. The Aztecs took 5 1/2 minutes to settle in and grab their first lead, but once they did they never looked back. They broke open the game with a 13-0 first-half run and eventually led by 25 in winning their ninth straight over the Falcons. San Diego State moved into a four-way tie for first place in the Mountain West Conference standings, joining No. 25 New Mexico, No. 22 Utah State and Boise State. Beau Becker and Jeffrey Mills both finished with 15 points to lead Air Force.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 7, 6am