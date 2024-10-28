No. 23 Colorado becomes bowl eligible behind stellar play of Heisman hopefuls Hunter and Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders share the opinion that two-way standout Travis Hunter is the best player in college football.

As an elite receiver and cornerback, Hunter rarely leaves the field. It's why he's in the running for the Heisman Trophy this season.

What perplexes Deion Sanders is why his quarterback son doesn't garner more attention in the Heisman race. But he's not dwelling on it.

Like Hunter, Shedeur Sanders is having a Heisman contention-worthy season. He has thrown for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The combination of Sanders and Hunter has helped the 23rd-ranked Buffaloes become bowl eligible.