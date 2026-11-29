FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Dylan Riley ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns and No. 22 Boise State beat Colorado State 49-28 on Saturday night to keep the Broncos’ playoff hopes alive in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Boise State (10-2) was coming off a 22-20 loss at San Diego State that knocked the Broncos out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Colorado State (3-9) has lost five in a row and nine of 10.

Hauss Hejny's 7-yard rushing touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. The Rams recovered the ensuing onside kick and Durell Robinson added a 2-yard rushing TD with 7:23 left in the first quarter that made it 14-0 before Colorado State took a 21-7 lead into the second.

Maddux Madsen rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 14:19 left in the first half that sparked a string of 35 consecutive Boise State points. Dylan Riley added 7-yard rushing TD midway through the second and Sire Gaines ripped off a 21-yard scoring run that gave Boise State its first lead at 28-21 with 4:21 left until halftime.

Rasean Jones, who capped the scoring with a 10-yard rushing TD, finished with seven receptions for 136 yards and has 1,076 yards receiving this season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver became the first freshman in program history with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Boise State also beat the Rams 64-38 on Nov. 8.

Madsen was 20 of 27 for 301 yards for the Broncos. Gaines added 98 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Hejny finished with 259 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with 67 yards rushing and a TD.

Up next

Boise State: Hosts San Diego State in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game on Friday.

Colorado State: Season complete.

