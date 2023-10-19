No. 22 Air Force tries to extend its winning streak to 12 when the Falcons play at Navy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force is back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. The 22nd-ranked Falcons also have an 11-game winning streak dating to last year. They'll try to extend that when they play at Navy this weekend. It’s the first game of the annual round-robin series in which Air Force, Navy and Army play for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force won it last year. Navy is in its first season under coach Brian Newberry. Both Navy and Air Force have had injury issues at quarterback.

