No. 21 Colorado goes into 1st November game in thick of Big 12 race; No. 9 BYU still undefeated

Coach Deion Sanders and 21st-ranked Colorado play their first November game tied for second place in the conference. The 6-2 Buffaloes got in that position and moved up two spots in the AP poll even during their open date last weekend. That is when 6-3 Texas Tech won at previously-undefeated Iowa State. Colorado plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. Ninth-ranked BYU is the league's only undefeated team. The 8-0 Cougars play at Utah for the first time since 2021.

