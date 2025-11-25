No. 2 Arizona freshmen dominate Denver with career-high performances

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov each scored a career-high 20 points and No. 2 Arizona got 72 points from freshmen in a 103-73 win over Denver on Monday night.

Burries was 7 of 13 from the field, making 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Kharchenkov was 9 for 12 from the field as the Wildcats (6-0) won their 41st consecutive home game against an unranked opponent.

Fellow freshman Dwayne Aristode had a career high with 17 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat each had 12 points. Awaka added 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as Arizona won the rebounding battle 50-29.

The Wildcats reached 100 points for the 18th time under fifth-year coach Tommy Lloyd.

Carson Johnson scored 18 points and Zane Nelson added 17 for Denver. The Pioneers (2-4) shot 40% and turned it over 15 times leading to 23 points for Arizona.

Down 56-28 at halftime, Denver scored 15 points in the first four and a half minutes of the second half but couldn’t get closer than 23 points. Arizona shot 63.3% in the second half and 56.9% for the game.

Arizona jumped to a 13-0 lead, holding the Pioneers scoreless for the first five-plus minutes and without a field goal for more than six minutes. A 21-2 run put the Wildcats up 35-7 with 7:39 left in the first half.

Denver started 2 of 17 from the field before making 6 of 11 to finish the half.

Up next

Denver: The Pioneers visit Wyoming on Wednesday.

Arizona: The Wildcats host Norfolk State on Saturday.

