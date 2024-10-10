Watch Now
No. 18 Kansas State renews its conference rivalry against Colorado in the Big 12 this week

A light week in the Big 12 is highlighted by No. 18 Kansas State and Colorado renewing their rivalry. The teams were both members of the Big 12 until Colorado left for the Pac-12 in 2010. Now the Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 and both teams are near the top of the conference standings. Kansas State had a bye after beating up on Oklahoma State and Colorado is on a three-game winning streak. No. 16 Utah also plays at surprising Arizona State, with six teams having a bye.

