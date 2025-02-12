Watch Now
No. 17 Kansas struggles before beating Colorado 71-59 behind 19 points from Hunter Dickinson

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points to help No. 17 Kansas beat Colorado 71-59 on Tuesday night, handing the Buffaloes their 13th straight loss.

Besides Dickinson, Kansas (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) had three other players in double figures. Zeke Mayo added 13 points and Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams each had 10 each. Colorado (9-14, 0-12) used an early second-half run to trim a 14-point halftime deficit to just six.

Kansas didn't lead by more than 11 points until Adams hit a short jumper just before the shot clock expired to make it 69-56 with 1:31 left.

Sebastian Rancik led Colorado with a season-high 19 points. Bangot Dak added 11 points for the Buffaloes, and Elijah Malone had 10.

