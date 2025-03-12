No. 16 seed Colorado perfect at foul line late, holds off No. 9 seed TCU 69-67 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski had 18 points, Julian Hammond III added 16 and Colorado was perfect at the foul line in the final 20 seconds, allowing the 16th seed in the Big 12 Tournament to hold on for a 69-67 victory over No. 9 seed TCU on Tuesday. Hammond made two foul shots for a 67-65 lead and Javon Ruffin made two more with 5.8 seconds left to put the game away. Colorado will play eighth-seeded West Virginia in the second round on Wednesday. Noah Reynolds had 17 points and Trazarien White scored 13 for the Horned Frogs, who trailed 63-50 with 5 minutes to go before scoring the next 10 points to make it a game.

Colorado perfect at foul line late, holds off TCU 69-67 in Big 12 tourney