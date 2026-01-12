No. 14 Texas Tech hangs on for 73-71 victory at Colorado on Saturday night

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 17 points, JT Toppin had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 14 Texas Tech held off a furious second-half rally by Colorado in a 73-71 victory Saturday night.

Christian Anderson added 15 points for the Red Raiders, making their first trip to Boulder in nearly 16 years. Atwell went 5 of 12 from 3-point distance as Texas Tech (12-4, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) won a true road game for the first time this season.

Isaiah Johnson scored all 21 of his points in the second half for Colorado (12-4, 2-1), which trailed by 24 before rallying. The Buffaloes had a chance to win at the end but Barrington Hargress missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Texas Tech opened the second half with seven straight points to lead 50-27. The Red Raiders went ahead 58-34 with 13:32 remaining but missed eight of their next nine shots and turned it over four times, allowing Colorado back into the game.

Johnson hit all 13 of his free throws in the final 13:07 and sparked a 21-3 run that made it 61-55 with 6:15 left. Atwell drained a pair of 3-pointers but the Buffaloes chipped away at the lead as Hargress, who scored 17 points, hit a jumper and Johnson sank two free throws.

Toppin dunked with 1:21 left, Johnson made a pair of foul shots and Texas Tech turned it over with 52 seconds to play. Sebastian Rancik made a corner 3 to cut the margin to two with 42 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders had three chances to make it a two-possession game before Colorado grabbed a rebound with 12 seconds left.

The Buffaloes raced downcourt but Hargress missed a contested 25-footer to end it.

Up next

Texas Tech hosts Utah on Wednesday night.

Colorado visits Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

