No. 12 Texas Tech capitalizes on 4 interceptions in a 29-7 win over Colorado and moves to 5-0

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Linebacker John Curry picked off a pass in the end zone for an easy touchdown, one of four interceptions for No. 12 Texas Tech in a 29-7 win over mistake-prone Colorado on Saturday night.

A 13 1/2-point road favorite, the Red Raiders (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) outscored the Buffaloes 29-0 after allowing a touchdown on the opening drive. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Red Raiders improved to 5-0 for a second straight year.

The Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2) had one scoring drive — their first, with new starter Isaac Wilson leading the way — and then it was one miscue, turnover or penalty after another.

Colorado missed two missed field goals, had an unsuccessful fake punt, saw receiver Joseph Williams throw an interception on a botched trick play and had Wilson throw three more interceptions. His last one was in the fourth quarter by Curry, who read the short pass and plucked it out of the air for the score.

Coach Deion Sanders tried to ignite his offense by starting Wilson over Julian “JuJu” Lewis. It worked early with Wilson leading the team down the field and connecting with Williams on an 8-yard TD.

It was all downhill from there. Texas Tech cashed the turnovers into 19 points. Brice Pollock had two interceptions. Will Hammond gave Texas Tech a 12-7 lead with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter on an 11-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter Jr. Hammond threw for 134 yards and a TD.

Colorado, the most penalized team in the Big 12, was flagged eight times for 84 yards.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: It was win No. 40 for Joey McGuire at Texas Tech. He’s the first Red Raiders football coach to reach the 40-win plateau (40-18) in 58 or fewer games.

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who’ve lost three straight, led 7-3 at halftime. It was their first halftime lead over an FBS team in more than a year.

Up next

Texas Tech: Host Arizona State on Oct. 17

Colorado: At home against No. 13 Utah on Oct. 17.