Undefeated, No. 1-ranked Colorado School of Mines football earned a spot in the DII National Championship with a blowout win over No. 4 Kutztown Saturday in Golden.

The Orediggers rode three John Matocha touchdowns through the air – including two to Flynn Schiele – and two scores on the ground to a 35-7 win over the Golden Bears.

Take a look at the stats here.