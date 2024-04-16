Niko Medved signs long-term extension to remain coach at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State coach Niko Medved agreed to an extension with the Rams that will keep him with the program through the 2028-29 season and possibly longer.

The deal was announced by the school Monday and includes two options for the 2029-30 and '30-31 seasons.

Medved led the Rams to 25 wins this season and a spot in the NCAA tournament. He was recently named the recipient of the Skip Prosser man of the year award, which goes to the Division I coach who wins with integrity on and off the court.

He's 117-75 in his six seasons in Fort Collins.