Nebraska rides dominating defensive performance to 28-10 win over old rival Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola passed for 185 yards and a touchdown, Nebraska turned a dominating defensive performance into a big early lead, and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Colorado 28-10 in a game that turned into a slog in the second half.

The Huskers sacked Shedeur Sanders five times and pressured him throughout while winning the final meeting of a four-game home-and-home series.

The Buffs didn’t record a first down until their fifth possession, netted minus-2 yards in the first quarter and finished with 260. Tommie Hill had a pick-6 for Nebraska and Dante Dowdell ran for two TDs.

Sanders was benched with three minutes to play after throwing for 244 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception that was returned for a score. His counterpart – Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola – completed 23 of 30 passes for 185 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions.

The Cornhuskers led 28-0 at halftime.

The box score officially credits Nebraska with six sacks on the evening (one of Ryan Staub, who replaced Sanders at quarterback for Colorado at the end of the game) as Nebraska's defensive front consistently found its way into the Colorado backfield. Sanders officially finished with eight carries for minus-30 yards.

Colorado standout Travis Hunter caught 10 passes for 110 yards in an otherwise uninspiring offensive effort for the Buffs.