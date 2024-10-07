Navy runs past Air Force 34-7, reaches 5-0 for first time since 2017

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Blake Horvath ran for 115 yards and Eli Heidenreich added 100 yards, leading Navy to a 34-7 victory over Air Force in the first game of this season’s Commander In Chief series. In the 1,400th game in program history, Navy won with its usual ground dominance and a defense that allowed only 273 yards. The Midshipmen have gone on to win the CIC Trophy 11 of the past 12 times they defeated Air Force. Horvath ran for two touchdowns, Heidenreich added one rushing touchdown and his 51-yard run set up another score in the fourth quarter.

