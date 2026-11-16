MSU Denver eyeing second straight national championship

There are few things in sports more satisfying than the perfect spike.

“It kind of feels like freedom," says MSU Denver sophomore hitter and Colorado native Brooke Gennerman. "Knowing it’s going to be good and you can feel it, the outcome takes care of itself.”

Gennerman led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in kills, kills-per-set and points-per-set; howerver, she knows she can't get to that moment of bliss on her own.

“My hitters are super good," says GabriElle Brewer, a senior setter at MSU Denver. "I can throw up anything to them and they’ll crush it.”

Gennerman and Brewer form one of the more lethal pairings in all of Division II volleyball. In 2025, their relationship helped the roadrunners become national champions.

“I can just shoot the ball as fast as I can and somehow she’s there," says Brewer. "I don’t know how it happens. She’s just there, and it’s amazing to watch every time. I’m just speechless.”

After claiming the NCAA crown last year the Roadrunners experienced a season of change - welcoming a new head coach and several new transfer players.

"Early in the year, we went on a retreat" says Gennerman, explaining how this new crew developed such strong bonds. "We did a lot of team building activities and we really got to know each other.”

“It was really helpful to have so many returners from that national championship team," adds head coach Stacie Meisner. "They know what it takes to play at this level and play for championships. But we didn’t let that pressure affect us, we just wanted to be our own team and leave our own mark.”

Meisner is in her first season at the helm for the Roadrunners, and one of her primary goals is to make sure her team stays grounded.

“We just wanted to play volleyball," says Meisner. "Put a focus on being where are feet are, focusing on one game at a time, one day at a time, and getting better. Going out and competing.”

Every day Meisner reminds her squad to stay in the moment, it's kind of her mantra.

"I think it’s a really good reminder that we all need," says Brewer. "It's easy to think about all the other distractions and all the other things that come along with where we’re at in the season and me being a senior just being able to stay present [is important.]”

To execute the perfect spike, you must be willing to make a leap.

“[I want the team to] go out, play hard, have fun, and do it with love and respect for each other," says Meisner.

As they head into the NCAA tournament, this group knows jumping together is their best chance to become back-to-back champs.

“[We're] staying present, staying unified, staying together," says Brewer. "It doesn’t really come down to our play, it’s how we react and how good of teammates we are to each other. So being able to know our strengths as individuals and use those to help each other along the way will be super important.”

