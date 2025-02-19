Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson score 13 points each in No. 8 Cyclones' 79-65 win over Colorado

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson scored 13 points each as No. 8 Iowa State beat Colorado 79-65 for the Cyclones’ third victory of the season against the Buffaloes. The Cyclones also beat the Buffs 99-71 at the Maui Invitational in November and 79-69 in Boulder in December. Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey added 12 points each and Nate Heise scored a season-high 11 points off the bench. Bangot Dak scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Buffaloes and Harrison Carrington added 11.

