Michigan's Edwards, Texas' Ewers, Colorado's Hunter among 6 on college football video game cover

Colorado Spring Game Football
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:59:49-04

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are among six players displayed on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25. The popular video game is set to return after being discontinued 11 years ago. The cover for the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 was posted at the online PlayStation Store. The game is scheduled to be released in July. It stopped being made amid lawsuits accusing it of using players’ likeness without paying them. Other players on the cover are Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

